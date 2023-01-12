INDIA

Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Another body was recovered from avalanche site in Sonamarg area of J&K’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, taking the toll to two, officials said.

Two persons, both labourers, had been buried alive under a massive avalanche that rolled down the mountain-side in Sarbal area of Sonamarg.

“Both bodies have been recovered. Both are labourers,” officials said.

Two avalanches had struck the area – one in Sarbal and the other in Hung.

Rescue operation is still going on while medical teams are on standby at the site, officials said.

20230112-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LIC gets RBI approval to raise stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Love can make anything happen

    Gujarat to urge HC to lower mask fine to Rs 500

    Adnan Sami says ‘alvida’ to Instagram, deletes all pictures