Two boys detained for pelting stones at Vande Bharat in K’taka

The railway authorities have taken two minor boys into custody in connection with pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running between Dharwad and Bengaluru cities, police said on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) sleuths said the minors have been kept in the observation home of Chitradurga.

The boys are residents of S.S. Nagara and Basha Nagara. The incident took place on July 1.

The window glass of the train had developed cracks following the stone pelting by the boys.

The service of the second Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

The incident had raised concern among the passengers and authorities. Investigation is on, said officials.

