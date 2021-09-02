Two brothers have been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for mowing down a constable during his duty in September 2010.

Veerpal Singh Teotia, the government lawyer in the case, informed that the two brothers have been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 304 of the IPC.

The convicts have also been awarded a fine of Rs 2,000 each and they will have to serve another month in jail if they fail to pay the amount.

According to the police team that was with the deceased cop, they tried to stop the vehicle being driven by the accused for checking on the day of the incident.

The police had received a tip-off that the brothers were involved in ‘cow smuggling’.

The FIR stated, “The police team had sealed the border when the accused Dharmendra and Yogendra, residents of Gangawali in Bulandshahr district, struck the barrier and dragged a cop for 25 m leading to his death. The police chased the vehicle and arrested the accused.”

The accused were booked for culpable homicide and under sections of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

–IANS

