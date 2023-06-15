Two brothers were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour in north Delhi’s Kirari area after an argument over parking a scooter, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that around midnight on Thursday, information was received regarding a stabbing at Inder Enclave, Kirari and a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“Victim Pardeep Chaudhary was found on spot, who told police that his neighbour Rahul has stabbed him and his brother Manish Kumar with a sharp object on the issue of parking of a scooter in the street,” said the official.

“Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment and are in stable condition now.

“We collected the medico-legal details of the victims and after recording their statement, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Prem Nagar police station,” the official said.

“During investigation, the accused identified as Rahul (24), a resident of Inder Enclave-I, Kirari, was apprehended,” the official added.

