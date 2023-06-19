INDIA

Two buses collide in TN; 7 killed, 40 injured

NewsWire
0
0

Seven people lost their lives and 40 others injured when two buses collided head-on on Monday morning in Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately after the accident, local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Senior police officers and revenue officers also rushed to the spot.

Sources in the Cuddalore police told IANS that the exact reason behind the collision is not clear yet and will be known only after speaking to those involved in the accident.

20230619-142802

