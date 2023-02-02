INDIA

Two bystanders injured after two men open fire in Delhi’s Bhogal market

NewsWire
0
0

Two bystanders were injured after two men opened fire in the crowded Bhogal market in south Delhi with an intent to kill their rival, an official said on Thursday.

The police said that the incident occurred on Wednesday and the shooters were targeting a man who is out on bail in connection with their friend’s murder in 2020.

A senior police officer said: “At 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a PCR call regarding a firing incident was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.”

“At the spot, a youth named Nikhil (24), a resident of Pant Nagar, told the police that two youths had opened fire at him. While they missed the target, two passersby — Neeraj (24) and Mohammad Gulzar (18), both residents of Bhogal — were injured in the firing,” the officer said.

Both the injured persons were admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre where they are undergoing treatment.

“A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV footages to trace the accused, who fled from the spot after the incident,” said the officer.

20230202-233403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Jehan Daruvala aiming to get F2 season off to winning...

    AIADMK, DMK fight over Amma mini clinics

    Deadlock continues between Raj and Punjab over flow of contaminated water...

    Odisha CM leaves for Delhi to meet PM