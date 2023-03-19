INDIALIFESTYLE

Two cars collide on Yamuna expressway, 8 injured

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people, including two children, were seriously injured in a collision between two cars on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, said police.

The accident happened late on Saturday night.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Additional DCP Greater Noida, Rajeev Dixit said that a speeding car collided with another, leading to both the vehicles being severely damaged, including one overturning on the road.

The injured have been identified as Om Prakash Goyal, his wife Lata Devi Goyal, Prashant Goyal, Pankaj Goyal, his wife Shalu Goyal and Mukesh Saini, including two children, Raunak and Riddhi, aged 6 and 2 respectively.

The accident caused a traffic jam at the expressway, and the police had to get the two cars removed with the help of a crane.

20230319-124202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FSSAI draft regulations ploy to bring in GM foods through backdoor:...

    Indian Supreme Court dismisses plea to make Sanskrit national language

    878 second year PU students reject marks in K’taka

    Leaked documents show Xi Jinping’s direct links with crackdown on Uyghurs