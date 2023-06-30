Two persons were charred to death when a container truck caught fire after ramming into another truck in Telangana’s Medak district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred on National Highway 44 at Kaslapur village in Narsingi mandal.

The container truck, coming to Hyderabad from Bengaluru, hit the other truck from behind as it was parked on the road after one of its tyres had punctured.

Under the impact of the collision, a fire broke out in the container resulting in the deaths of the driver and cleaner.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraju (25) and Basvaraju (24).

On receipt of information, a fire tender from Ramayampet rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Police officials from Ramayampet and Narsingi visited the spot and launched an investigation.

Police suspect that the driver and cleaner were caught in the fire after they fell unconscious.

2023063031692