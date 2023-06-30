INDIA

Two charred to death as container truck rams into another in T’gana

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were charred to death when a container truck caught fire after ramming into another truck in Telangana’s Medak district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred on National Highway 44 at Kaslapur village in Narsingi mandal.

The container truck, coming to Hyderabad from Bengaluru, hit the other truck from behind as it was parked on the road after one of its tyres had punctured.

Under the impact of the collision, a fire broke out in the container resulting in the deaths of the driver and cleaner.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraju (25) and Basvaraju (24).

On receipt of information, a fire tender from Ramayampet rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Police officials from Ramayampet and Narsingi visited the spot and launched an investigation.

Police suspect that the driver and cleaner were caught in the fire after they fell unconscious.

2023063031692

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Muslims celebrate Eid in style, with UCC under attack

    Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at...

    Over 400 arrested in France as violent protests continue

    Released on bail, accused raped victim again in MP’s Jabalpur