Two persons, including a minor daughter of the owner, were burnt alive after some miscreants set ablaze a roadside eatery in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were sleeping when fire broke out in the eatery. It soon engulfed 7 more adjoining shops located at Bariyarpur NH under town police station around 2 a.m.

“Two people, who had covered their faces with towels, had come to our eatery and inquired about my husband. Their intention did not seem right. Hence, I told them he has gone somewhere. They came again around 2 a.m. on Thursday and set our shops on fire. My five-year-old daughter Bharti Kumari and staff member Chandan Kumar who were sleeping, failed to escape and were charred to death. I and my elder daughter saved ourselves somehow,” said Kiran Devi, wife of eatery owner Baiju Shah.

Baiju Shah was found unconscious on the stage some distance away from the shop. The reason for the incident is said to be a property dispute.

An official of the town police station said that two dead bodies have been recovered from there. Efforts are on to identify the accused.

