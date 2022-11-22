Two people were burnt alive in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday.

The accident took place when a Swift DZire car caught fire after it collided with an overturned trolley.

Two people sitting on the front seat of the car were charred to death.

The deceased were residents of Delhi.

The victims were coming from Noida towards Agra and had reached near Chandpur village under Naujheel police station area when the accident took place.

The traffic coming from Noida towards Agra was disrupted for a few hours.

The victims have been identified by the police on the basis of the vehicle number.

Police said that the deceased are Lala and Sonu Kumar, both residents of West Karawal Nagar, East Delhi.

Their relatives have been informed.

20221122-063105