INDIA

Two cheetahs at MP’s Kuno released into larger enclosure, PM Modi shares video

NewsWire
0
0

Two out of the eight Cheetahs that were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh have been released into a larger enclosure, the officials associated with the state wildlife department said.

The big cats were released on Saturday. Both are male and are named as ‘Elton’ and ‘Freddie’. Notably, since their arrival at Kuno National Park, all big cats (five male and three female) have been kept inside quarantine enclosures, where they completed 51 days on November 5.

Officials monitoring the daily movement and the health condition of the Namibian cheetahs at their new habitat at Kuno, said that one more big cat will be released into a larger enclosure by Sunday evening.

The development came after the officials at the Kuno National Park held another round of meeting with the members of the Cheetah Task Force of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to review the preparation for transportation of the cheetahs on Friday, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness over the release of the two cheetahs. “Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well,” Modi posted on Twitter along with a video.

The Cheetahs were flown from the African country and released in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district with much fanfare on September 17 by PM Modi as part of a project to revive the population in India, seven decades after the cheetahs were declared extinct.

20221106-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HCWs need not attend office right after vaccination: Delhi Govt

    Haryana shuts schools in 4 districts due to air pollution

    Sitharaman leads delegation in 11th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue

    Covid testing, vaccination to continue during Telangana lockdown