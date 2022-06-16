Heavy downpours continued to lash parts of Assam on Thursday where two children have been killed due to landslides in the Goalpara district. The incident happened in the Azadnagar area in Goalpara.

Due to heavy rain, the land collapsed and two children died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Hussain Ali and Asma Khatun, both were siblings.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police officials retrieved the bodies. The bodies were taken to the district civil hospital for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fallen on him amidst the incessant rain. The incident took place in the Karimganj district where two other persons were also injured.

Landslides that were triggered by torrential rains reported from five districts in Assam. One man got injured in Guwahati in the early morning on Thursday. The road connectivity with the Dima Hasao district was again affected due to multiple landslides and the district administration has partially shut down the road for vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, over 1,700 villages in at least 25 districts of the state reeling under flood.

With some 1,70,580 children, at least 11,09,300 people still remained flood affected, tells the flood report of the state authority. One death happened on Thursday in the flood-hit Udalguri district.

The weather department has issued an alert for more rains in the next two days in Assam. In several districts, the schools will remain closed up to Monday to avoid any untoward incidents.

