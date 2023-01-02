INDIA

Two children killed as tempo overturns in Gujarat

Two teenagers died while 15 others suffered injuries after a tempo, in which they were travelling, overturned near Nani Chikhli village of Vyara taluka in Gujarat on Monday.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Vyara.

A village resident Nimish Chaudhary in his complaint with the Vyara police station stated, on Monday morning, at least 150 villagers had boarded a Bolero and two tempos, as they had planned to pay a visit to Devlimata temple in Songadh taluka. All vehicles left around 6.30 a.m.

The complainant and 20 others had boarded the tempo driven by Hemant Chaudhary. When the tempo reached near Nani Chikhli village, the driver lost control over steering, and it overturned, all passengers fell on the road.

Soham Chaudhary (12) and Ayush Chaudhary (13) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Those who had suffered minor injuries were rushed to the government hospital in Vyara.

Investigation officer V.R. Vasava said that the driver Hemant has been booked for negligent driving.

