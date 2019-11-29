Two civilians killed in Pak firing

Srinagar, Dec 3 (IANS) Two civilians were killed and nine others injured on Tuesday when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on a villages close to the Line of Control in Shahpur and Kirni sectors, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Gulnaz (35) and Soaib (16) were killed in the Pakistan troops’ firing sources said, adding nine others were also injured. “The injured have been admitted to the Poonch district hospital. They said the Pakistan firing began late in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The two civilians were hit by splinters from mortar shells in Bandi Chechian area in Shahpur sector.

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army used small arms and mortars to attack the villages.

The Indian Army retaliated in full measure, the sources said, adding the firing has since stopped.

