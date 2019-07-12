Two commit suicide in north Delhi

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In two separate incidents, two men allegedly committed suicide in north Delhi area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the first incident took place at north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area where a 26-year-old labourer, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, committed suicide under mysterious circumstances. A team reached the spot and found the victim lying in his room, said a senior police officer.

Police said that deceased’s mother stated that her son had consumed liquor on Tuesday night and when she saw him in the morning, he was lying unconsciously and did not respond. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It has also come to light that the victim was married for around six years and had a fight with his wife on Wednesday, following which he took the extreme step, police said.

In the other incident, a 20-year-old labourer committed suicide after he hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house. On Wednesday, Suraj Chand, the deceased, was found hanging in his room from the ceiling fan. Preliminary investigation revealed he had some family issues.

