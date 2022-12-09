INDIA

Two Cong Councillors, Delhi unit vice president join AAP

Two newly elected Congress councillors — Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with Congress’ Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi.

Hundreds of Congress leaders also joined AAP along with Mehdi.

AAP legislator Durgesh Pathak inducted the Congress leaders into the party.

“In 15 years, all the BJP did in the MCD was to increase corruption and take the city in a downward spiral. They have made the corporation hollow and this city a mess. I would like to thank the people of the city for giving AAP a full majority in the MCD elections. Just like CM Arvind Kejriwal has said, we want to make Delhi one of the best cities in the world to live in,” said Durgesh Pathak while inducting Congress councillors into the party.

“For this purpose, we require the support of everyone in Delhi,” he said.

“Today, we have Ali Mehdi, a prominent person in the politics of Delhi. He and his father have given several years of their lives to the politics of Delhi. Until now, he was also the vice-president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). Prior to it, he was the chairman of the Congress Minority Cell. Besides him, we also have two people who recently won the elections and became the councillors of the MCD,” Pathak said.

Before joining the AAP, Ali Mehdi was the Vice President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Prior to this, he was the chairman of the Minority Cell.

“We are also proud to join the AAP. Over the years, I have noticed that the people of Delhi are highly impressed by the way Arvind Kejriwal has been working for the residents and are, therefore, happy to join him in taking Delhi forward,” Mehdi said on the occasion.

