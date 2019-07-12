Two control rooms, police pickets to tackle ragging, harassment in DU

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Two joint control rooms, one each in North and South Campus, from July 20 to July 27 will now make sure that the anti-ragging and anti-harassment measures in Delhi University are implemented strictly.

Delhi University has also decided to adopt various other security measures.

According to university officials, the measures would be implemented with the new session and will aim towards smooth induction of students in the new session.

For the purpose, a meeting between senior varsity staff members and officials from DTC, Metro and the police was held earlier this week in which it was decided to implement anti-ragging and anti-harassment measures.

The helpline number for the North Campus control room is 011-27667221 while for the South Campus is 011-24119832.

The varsity has also decided to have a police picket in every college and if one is found ragging another student, he or she will have to face legal consequences which vary from suspension to cancellation of degree.

Apart from the joint control room numbers, students can also lodge written complaints against ragging or any sort of harassment in any complaint box in their college or call the anti-ragging helpline number at 18001805522.

–IANS

rag/kr