INDIA

Two cops attacked in separate incidents in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Two police personnel were attacked in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

A group of men attacked a sub-inspector when he was patrolling a village of Banthra on Wednesday. Two persons including a minor were held in the case.

In the second incident, a head constable was assaulted by bike-borne men in Para.

A video of the incident had also gone viral prompting senior police officials to register a case and launch a manhunt to arrest those who had assaulted the cop.

In the first incident reported from Banthra, sub-inspector Gaurav Bajpai said that he was in Hindu Khera when he saw a group of men gambling and fiercely arguing.

Bajpai stopped there to quiz them. “While I was questioning them, a youth later identified as Ashish Maurya and his men came close to me. They started arguing and then they attacked me,” he said.

DCP Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that an FIR had been registered and Ashish Maurya had been arrested along with a minor. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the others,” she said.

In the incident reported from Para, a police head constable Srikant was thrashed while conducting a checking drive near Bishop Hospital under Mohan Road outpost of Para police station.

In his FIR, Srikant said four unidentified bike-borne men manhandled him on being stopped.

“They first abused me and then thrashed me before speeding off the scene,” he said.

ADCP South Zone, Manisha Singh said that an FIR had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

20221028-072403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar Governor meets PM amid speculations in state

    New education policy to usher in era of modern learning: Kovind

    Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s desi look leaves Sussanne in awe

    Lucknow man dies after undergoing surgery for fracture