Two police personnel were attacked in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

A group of men attacked a sub-inspector when he was patrolling a village of Banthra on Wednesday. Two persons including a minor were held in the case.

In the second incident, a head constable was assaulted by bike-borne men in Para.

A video of the incident had also gone viral prompting senior police officials to register a case and launch a manhunt to arrest those who had assaulted the cop.

In the first incident reported from Banthra, sub-inspector Gaurav Bajpai said that he was in Hindu Khera when he saw a group of men gambling and fiercely arguing.

Bajpai stopped there to quiz them. “While I was questioning them, a youth later identified as Ashish Maurya and his men came close to me. They started arguing and then they attacked me,” he said.

DCP Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that an FIR had been registered and Ashish Maurya had been arrested along with a minor. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the others,” she said.

In the incident reported from Para, a police head constable Srikant was thrashed while conducting a checking drive near Bishop Hospital under Mohan Road outpost of Para police station.

In his FIR, Srikant said four unidentified bike-borne men manhandled him on being stopped.

“They first abused me and then thrashed me before speeding off the scene,” he said.

ADCP South Zone, Manisha Singh said that an FIR had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

20221028-072403