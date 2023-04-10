WORLD

Two cops killed in US traffic stop shooting

Two police officers were shot dead in a shooting during a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in the northwestern US’ Wisconsin state.

The shooting occurred at around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Two officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, a motorist, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Details about the incident are still being investigated, local media reported on Sunday.

The Officer Down Memorial Page, an organisation that tracks police officer deaths in the line of duty across the US, shows that this incident marks the second and third officer deaths in the line of duty this year in Wisconsin. The first took place two months ago when a police officer was shot dead while seeking to arrest a suspect in Milwaukee.

