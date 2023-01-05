INDIA

Two cops suspended for molesting woman in Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

Two police constables have been suspended after they allegedly tried to molest a woman by entering her house at night in Kanpur.

A case has also been registered against both the accused.

The two constables, according to reports, reached Lalpur intersection of Naubasta police station area after receiving information regarding a scuffle in the area. The scuffle was between a vegetable vendor and a man who fled the scene after seeing the police.

After sometime, the policemen, who were allegedly in a drunk state, barged into the vegetable vendor’s house. When the man opened the gate, the policemen pushed him away and entered the house where his wife was present and allegedly started molesting the woman.

When the woman raised an alarm, the people of the area chased both the constables and caught them.

On receiving information about the incident, police officers including ADCP reached the spot.

The official informed that an FIR has been registered after getting a complaint from the victim. “All the allegations made by the woman are being investigated. Action is being taken by suspending both the constables,” said the police official.

A video of the incident that is going viral on social media shows the victim slapping the accused policeman.

20230105-051403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pentagon news leak sparks row: Easing rules led to Kabul airport...

    Eight more Sri Lankan refugees land at TN’s Dhanushkodi

    Makers of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ plan aggressive promotions

    Jharkhand CM Soren calls meeting of UPA MLAs amid disqualification threat