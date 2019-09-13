Two cops suspended in Assam for custodial torture

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) Two cops, including a woman constable, have been suspended for allegedly torturing three women in police custody in Assam’s Darrang district.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal suspended Officer in-charge of Burha police station Mahendra Sarmah and Constable Binita Boro following a complaint filed by three sisters with Darrang Superintendent of Police on September 11 alleging that they were tortured and stripped by the police in custody on September 6. A inquiry has also been ordered into the allegations.

According to the complaint, the police had detained the three sisters based on a FIR filed by a girl’s family that their brother had eloped with their daughter ealier on September 6. The sisters were beaten black and blue and also allegedly stripped by the police in custody. The torture led one of the sisters, who was pregnant, to deliver a stillborn baby.

They were released by the police the same evening after the boy surrendered with the girl.–IANS

