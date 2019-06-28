Two criminals held in Delhi after gun battle

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Two criminals who were wanted for an armed robbery have been arrested in Dwarka area here after a brief gun battle, police said on Friday.

The Special Cell arrested the two, identified as Rahul Jat and Rahul, on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav said.

Yadav said a trap was laid for the two but they opened fire at the policemen, triggering the gunfight which left Jat with a bullet injury in his right leg.

The two were wanted for an armed robbery in Punjabi Bagh and were planning to eliminate one of their rivals.

