New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) In an encounter with the Delhi Police’s special cell in the Rohini area on Sunday two criminals were injured.

The special cell had laid a trap near Sector 24 of Rohini on the basis of a tip-off, the police said.

When the police team tried to intercept their vehicle, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated. The criminals, involved in snatching and robbery cases, were injured, the police said.

–IANS

hindi-rs/pcj