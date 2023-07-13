After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police has arrested two criminals, who were wanted in a double murder that took place on early hours of Tuesday, an official said on Thursday.

Pradeep (40) and Bablu alias Patla (40), who used to work as daily wagers, were found dead at about 02:00 am on Tuesday in the Welcome area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The bodies were found 300 metres apart.

A senior police official said that on Wednesday around 10:48 p.m, a call was received in Jyoti Nagar police station that there had been an exchange of fire between Special Staff teams of Northeast district and two criminals, who were wanted in a double murder case of Welcome police station.

“The place of police encounter was Kabir Nagar, behind Ambedkar College. Both the criminals were travelling on a scooty when the police team intercepted them. Instead of stopping, the criminals had opened fire on the police party in their bid to escape,” said the official.

“In retaliatory fire, both criminals got shot on their legs. Both criminals were carrying semi-automatic pistols,” said the official.

The criminals have been identified as Shahbaz alias Shibbu (22), a resident of Indira Chowk and Misbah (21), a resident of Margazi Chowk, Jafrabad.

“Shahbaz has numerous criminal cases registered against him, including murder cases. He had come out on bail last month. Misbah also has numerous cases registered against him, including a murder case. He had also come out on bail last month,” said the official.

Both were taken to GTB Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” the official added.

2023071338389