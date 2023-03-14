Delhi Police have arrested two cyber cheats for duping people on the pretext of converting credit card reverse points into rupees, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Shekhar Sehrawat and Vanshika, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a complaint of Awadesh Kumar, a resident of the Vasant Kunj area in the national capital, was received at the Cyber South-West police station.

“The complainant alleged that on October 31, 2022, he received a call from a woman through an unknown number, who said she was from the credit card department and told him that he had 8,451 reverse points in his credit card account,” said Rajeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

“The woman further sent a link to the complainant via SMS and asked him to fill his credit card details. When the complainant filled the details, Rs 1,52,700 were deducted from his Axis Bank credit card,” he added.

During investigation, the police team conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused and arrested Shekhar from Meerut.

“After sustained interrogation, a mobile phone, one SIM Card and details of an account were recovered from his possession. The present accused further disclosed that he along with his friend Vanshika called the complainant and duped him for an amount of Rs 1,52,700,” said the additional DCP.

“Vanshika was also apprehended,” said the official, adding that further investigation is under progress.

