INDIA

Two cyber cheats arrested from UP for duping people

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested two cyber cheats for duping people on the pretext of converting credit card reverse points into rupees, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Shekhar Sehrawat and Vanshika, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a complaint of Awadesh Kumar, a resident of the Vasant Kunj area in the national capital, was received at the Cyber South-West police station.

“The complainant alleged that on October 31, 2022, he received a call from a woman through an unknown number, who said she was from the credit card department and told him that he had 8,451 reverse points in his credit card account,” said Rajeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

“The woman further sent a link to the complainant via SMS and asked him to fill his credit card details. When the complainant filled the details, Rs 1,52,700 were deducted from his Axis Bank credit card,” he added.

During investigation, the police team conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused and arrested Shekhar from Meerut.

“After sustained interrogation, a mobile phone, one SIM Card and details of an account were recovered from his possession. The present accused further disclosed that he along with his friend Vanshika called the complainant and duped him for an amount of Rs 1,52,700,” said the additional DCP.

“Vanshika was also apprehended,” said the official, adding that further investigation is under progress.

20230314-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seeman’s party functionary arrested for remarks on Stalin

    HC allows BJP councillor to withdraw plea alleging use of phones...

    Harassment of Muslims, says Owaisi on UP survey of madarsas

    Indian Bullet train will be slightly modified to suit climatic conditions