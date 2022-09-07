A two-day Assembly session has been called in Gujarat on September 21 and 22, the agenda for which will be discussed by the Assembly’s business consultative committee at a meeting to be held next week.

It will be the last session of the current Assembly term.

Informing the media about the forthcoming Assembly session, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that in the next few months, the state government will lay the foundation for/inaugurate 20,000 projects worth Rs 3,300 crore.

Also, under the Seva Setu programme, the various departments of state government have received 4,14,799 complaints out of which 99 per cent complaints regarding Aadhaar card, ration card and other such issues have been addressed, Vaghani claimed.

20220907-232004