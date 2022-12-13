Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav, in association with the Ministry of Culture (Central government), Himachal Pradesh Government and Department of Language and Culture (Himachal Pradesh) will organise ‘Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2022’ on December 16 and 17 at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

The audiences will witness Kathak, Ghazal, Hindustani Classical Singing, Qawwali, Dastangoi, Qissagoi, Sheri-Nashist, Play, Kavi Sammelan, and Mushaira, among others.

The first day will begin with a discussion on Indian culture ‘Adab Na Ho To’ featuring poet Farhat Ehsas in conversation with poet Madan Mohan Danish. This will be followed by ‘Qissa Guru Nanak Ki Namaz Ka’, a Qissagoi session by Dr. Sanjeev Johri.

‘Dastan-e-Ram’ a Dastangoi will be performed by Fauzia Dastango and Ritesh Yadav. A Hindi adaptation of Chekhov’s play ‘A Marriage Proposal’ will be directed by Dr. Sanjeev Johri.

The day will come to a finale with Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira. The participants include Prof. Ashok Chakradhar, Irshad Kamil, Farhat Ehsas, Madan Mohan Danish, Fehmi Badayuni, Jamuna Prasad Upadhyay, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Ranjeet Chauhan, Azm Shakiri and Javed Mushiri.

The second day will commence with a discussion on ‘Pahadon mein Goonjte Lafz’ featuring lyricist Irshad Kamil in conversation with author Prarthana Gahilote. This will be followed by Sheri Nashist featuring young poets including Mukesh Alam, Vikas Sharma Raaz, Ismail Raaz, Ashu Mishra, Anas Faizi and Ranjan Nigam.

The second day will also present Mi-Raqsam, a Kathak performance by Vidha Lal and the group. The evening will also witness ‘Gungunati Hui Shaam’, a session of Ghazal and classical singing by singer Vidya Shah.

The programme will come to a finale with ‘Mehfil-e-Qawwali’ by Rais Anis Sabri, one of the youngest performing Sufiana Qawwals.

Ranjeet Chauhan, founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation said, “Major artists are part of honouring us by being a part of this event in Shimla.”

