The two-day Health Ministers’ Conclave on Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 concluded with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s closing ceremony address in Varanasi on Sunday.

The conclave was held on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day, 2022 on theme of “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future For All”. Highlighting India’s success in managing the Covid pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said India has given a model to the world for Covid management and vaccination.

“While people worldwide protested against restrictions imposed by governments, in India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Covid guidelines and regulations were followed enthusiastically by 140 crore people,” said Yogi Adityanath, adding that India took the pandemic as an opportunity to revamp its health infrastructure at a rapid pace. He also highlighted that India made quality vaccines whose effectiveness has been proved all over the world.

Elaborating on further strengthening the functioning of the Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) in UP, CM stated that “every health and wellness centre will have tele-consultation available as well as disperse medicine on a regular basis. For this purpose, health ATMs will be installed at all HWCs. He also emphasised on the need for enhancing awareness among the masses regarding health seeking behaviour and inter-ministerial collaborations for achieving healthcare outcomes.

Mandaviya said that the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving India’s healthcare sector. “These two days of Chintan and Manan at Varanasi have enriched us with vast knowledge to strengthen HWCs through policy reforms, to ensure that they function as strong hubs for last mile delivery of healthcare services to the communities,” he said. Envisaging the critical role of HWCs, he also stated that HWCs are like temples of health and wellness

The Union Health Minister also commended the work of healthcare workers at the implementing level like Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ASHA workers. He stated that “the CHOs are the pivotal link operating at the cutting edge and delivering primary health care services at the grassroots. They are the health army at the field. Their role is crucial in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals.”

UP Chief Minister and Union Health Minister felicitated Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Telangana for achieving the operationalisation of HWCs against target. They also released the Operational Guidelines for Wellness activities at AB-HWCs, Operational Guidelines on National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS) and Training Module for CHOs on Management of Acute Simple Illness and launched the SASHAKT portal on the occassion.

The second day of Health Ministers’ Conclave had panel discussions on disease elimination and progress on PMJAY with eminent thought leaders. The sessions also covered presentations by Community Health Officers on issues, challenges and best practices on clinical and public health functions, managerial functions, community connect & AYUSH integration and IT initiatives.

Around 900 Community Health Officers and Medical Officers congregated at the conclave from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

