Two-day state mourning in Delhi for Dikshit

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Delhi government announced two-day state mourning for former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday evening.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Dikshit, who was Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (1998-2013) and a senior Congress leader, died on Saturday from cardiac arrest. She was 81.

At Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, the Indian flag was lowered to half-mast after her sudden demise.

