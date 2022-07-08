Two-day exhibition cum sale organised by JK Youth Federation, an organisation of the local Kashmiri youths engaged in innovative event management, ended here on Friday.

The exhibition set up around the clock tower in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar has proved to be a roaring success for its organisers.

“We have been engaged in event management and I thought we should do a package of exhibition cum sale that would include a bit of our culture and innovation.

“For this, we are thankful to the local administration and police for facilitating the event.

“It has been a wonderful and encouraging experience. We have decided to hold Eid celebrations on the third Eid.

“There are lots of tourists in the Valley this time and they have been visiting our exhibition in good numbers,” said Tabish Bukhari, the organiser of the exhibition.

The exhibition has stalls including jewellery for females, dresses and other items of youth interest in addition to traditional items like hand made copper artefacts like vessels, Samovars, plates etc.

Impressed by the success of the event, many local painters and artists have approached the organisers to allow them to set up their stalls during the exhibition.

While general shopping remained on low key on this Eid, the two-day exhibition cum sale organised by the local youth has been a runaway success.

