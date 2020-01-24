Two days before Budget, indirect taxes body gets new chief

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Just two days before the Union Budget on Saturday, the government has announced a new head for the indirect taxes administration.

In a surprise move, the Central government late on Thursday night said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointment of M. Ajit Kumar, a 1984 batch IRS officer, as the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custorms (CBIC).

An order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M. Ajit Kumar, IRS (C&CE 84), as Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).” Kumar is presently a member of CBIC.

The order is signed by Rajeev Lochan, Under Secretary, and a copy is marked to Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, to whom CBIC reports.

The CBIC Chairman has the challenge to boost Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, which have refused to show any significant jump.

In addition, the Budget to be presented on Saturday is expected to signal significant changes in customs duties.

The appointment comes on the heels of the closure of the Sabka Vishwas scheme for amnesty and customs and excise duty disputes which netted Rs 38,000 crore.

