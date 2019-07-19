Two days mourning, state funeral announced for Dikshit

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Delhi government announced two-day state mourning for former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday, and also to accord her a state funeral.

“Delhi government has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Sheila Dikshit. She will be accorded a state funeral,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Dikshit, 81, passed away here on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest.

–IANS

