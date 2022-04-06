Two foreign nationals were killed and 10 people were injured in a traffic accident involving a military truck in Bulgaria, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon between Rezovo and Gramatikovo in southeastern Bulgaria. The truck was providing logistical support to the Ministry of Interior for the protection of the Bulgarian-Turkish border, Xinhua news agency reported citing the ministry’s statement.

However, the statement did not reveal further details about the 12 victims. It only said that those wounded were hospitalised.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, it added.

