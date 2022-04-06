WORLD

Two dead, 10 injured in military truck accident in Bulgaria

NewsWire
0
0

Two foreign nationals were killed and 10 people were injured in a traffic accident involving a military truck in Bulgaria, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon between Rezovo and Gramatikovo in southeastern Bulgaria. The truck was providing logistical support to the Ministry of Interior for the protection of the Bulgarian-Turkish border, Xinhua news agency reported citing the ministry’s statement.

However, the statement did not reveal further details about the 12 victims. It only said that those wounded were hospitalised.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, it added.

20220406-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chile sees 8,680 Covid-19 cases in a day

    Houthis launch drone attacks at Saudi airport, airbase

    Participants confirm attendance for Moscow meet on Afghanistan

    Indigenous cultural precinct to be built in Australian capital