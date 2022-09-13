INDIA

Two dead, 20 injured after bus falls into river in MP’s Khandwa

NewsWire
0
0

At least two persons died while over 20 others were got injured after a private bus fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Tuesday.

The bus (MP-09/FA6658) carrying around 40 passengers was heading toward Indore from Khandwa when it fell into Satsoi river.

Officials said the injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals and the bus has been pulled out of the water. Preliminary inquiry by the local police revealed that the incident occurred due to overtaking at high-speed due to which the driver lost control of the bus.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Chetram (45) and RadhaVerma (50).

“At least 20 passengers got injured, out which the condition of two is critical. All the injured passengers are being treated in Khandwa,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his condolence to the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“Received the sad news of the accident that took place when a bus full of passengers going from Indore to Khandwa fell into the river. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep loss and speedy recovery of the injured,” Chouhan said.

