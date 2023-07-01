Two people died while two others were injured after an air compressor tank exploded in a plastic moulding factory that was being operated within a house in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Bablu (38), a resident of Rohini, and Karan (60).

The official said that Bablu was a compressor mechanic and he died on the spot while Karan succumbed to his injuries during the treatment in the hospital.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. regarding a blast in a factory at Gokulpuri area, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The staff from the fire department had also reached the spot. Enquiry revealed that four persons were injured at the site and three of them had already been taken to GTB hospital while the fourth man was found dead at the spot in a plastic moulding factory which was being run from the house,” said a senior police official.

“Later, it was found that another person had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said the official.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the blast had taken place in the air compressor tank, which is used in the plastic moulding machine. “The factory was being operated in a rented accommodation of around 150 square yards,” said the official.

The official said that the owner of the property has been identified as one Naresh, who had rented the premises to one Yadav, who was running the factory.

“Efforts are being made to contact both of them. Their mobile phones are switched off. They will be traced soon and an FIR under section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Gokulpuri police station,” the official added.

