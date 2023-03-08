Two men were killed while five others were injured as a quarrel turned violent in Mundka area on the outskirts of Delhi on Wednesday, a police official said .

The deceased were identified as Sonu and Navin.

According to police, three police control room calls were received at 1.36 p.m., 1.42 p.m. and 1.47 p.m. regarding a quarrel, stabbing and death of a person at Gali number-7, Friends Enclave in Mundka.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found that the quarrel was between Sonu and Abhishek, who lives in Gali number-14. Abhishek and his friends assaulted and stabbed Sonu and also those who intervened. After that, Abhishek was overpowered and stabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Harendra K. Singh said.

“These people have been working as labourers in a namkeen factory in Mundka area. Initial reason for the assault has not been conclusively established,” he added.

According to the official, a total of seven injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sonu and Navin were declared dead, while Abhishek and one other were seriously injured and referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Other three are stable and undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, he added.

“The crime and FSL teams were called to the spot. A case has been registered,” the DCP said.

