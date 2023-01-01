INDIA

Two dead in Karnataka’s Shivamogga as New Year celebrations turn tragic

NewsWire
0
0

New Year celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga turned tragic as one person was killed in celebratory fire while the man who accidentally opened fire also died of a heart attack.

The tragic incident occurred during a private party organised to welcome the New Year. Host Manjunath Olekar, 67, was loading the gun to open fire in the air as part of the celebrations. He accidentally fired at one of the guests Vinay, 34, leaving him injured. Vinay was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday afternoon.

Olekar, who was in shock after accidentally opening fire, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

The businessman had hosted the New Year party at his residence in Vidyanagar under the limits of Kote police station. His son had invited his friends, including Vinay, for the party.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigations.

20230101-181202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC stays trial court summons to Subramanian Swamy in defamation case

    Anubhav Sinha wishes his ‘main man’ Manoj Pahwa on his B’day

    India reports 227 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

    Delhi to experience moderate fog next week: IMD