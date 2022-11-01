Two people died while 18 were rescued after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Thakur (24), a resident of Bihar, and Akhil Kumar (20), a resident of Narela.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 a.m. following which 12 fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The fire was doused by 3 p.m.,” said a fire official, adding that around 50 fire personnel were pressed into action as the fire was on the second floor of the building.

According to police, a total of 20 people were rescued from the slipper manufacturing unit. “Two were declared brought dead while eight people were treated at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and 10 were referred to Safdarjung hospital for the treatment,” said the official.

A case has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation has been launched, said a senior police official.

Police said that the owner of the factory, Sahil Garg (30), a resident of Pitampura, is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Meanwhile, police have detained Sahil’s father, Krishan Garg, the owner of the property.

