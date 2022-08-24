Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in northwest Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to North Capitol and O Street, Northwest, around 12:50 p.m. for reports of fired gunshots, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Three others had walked into nearby hospitals for treatment, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

All of the victims were said to be adults.

An initial investigation determined that at least two suspects exited a “small, black SUV” in front of a building and started shooting with semi-automatic guns at people on the street before driving away.

“This appears to be an open-air drug market,” Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told reporters, adding that officers routinely polices this area and makes arrest for narcotics possession.

20220825-041403