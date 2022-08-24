WORLD

Two dead, three injured in Washington D.C. shooting

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in northwest Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to North Capitol and O Street, Northwest, around 12:50 p.m. for reports of fired gunshots, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Three others had walked into nearby hospitals for treatment, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

All of the victims were said to be adults.

An initial investigation determined that at least two suspects exited a “small, black SUV” in front of a building and started shooting with semi-automatic guns at people on the street before driving away.

“This appears to be an open-air drug market,” Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told reporters, adding that officers routinely polices this area and makes arrest for narcotics possession.

20220825-041403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Egyptian Prez back UN’s role in combating crime, terrorism

    All Russian gold from foreign exchange reserves is within country: Central...

    SpaceX President defends Elon Musk over sexual harassment charges

    Minnesota police officer mistook handgun for taser