INDIA

Two defence personnel arrested for misbehaving with school girls on train

NewsWire
0
0

Two defence personnel were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with school girls on board the Rajdhani Express in Chapra.

General Railway Police, Chapra, arrested the accused identified as Amarjeet Singh, a native of Jammu deployed in Dibrugarh in the Army, and Mukesh Kumar Singh, a native of Punjab deployed in ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh.

The victims of Navodya Vidyalay, who were on a school tour from Sikkim to New Delhi and had boarded the train New Jalpaiguri railway station, were misbehaved with on the Dibrugarh-Delhi route.

Schhol principal Viny Kumar in his complaint said the accused, who were drunk misbehaved with the girls.

“We were in B-11 of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani express train. The two personnel were also travelling in the same coach. They started misbehaving with our school girls and passed lewd comments. I immediately informed the coach attendant and further to the local authority about the incident,” Vinay Kumar said.

The RPF and GRP personnel were waiting at Chapra junction. When the train reached there, the accused were taken into custody.

Confirming the incident, Rajesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Chapra, said an FIR has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

20230118-160404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JLF Soneva Fushi reveals author line-up

    Elders in RS urge govt to make election manifesto legally enforceable

    DMK govt in TN is making only announcements not implementing: Seeman

    Call of the Himalayas: How Ajith arranged a BMW bike for...