INDIA

Two Delhi youths, making video, die after being hit by train

NewsWire
Two youth died after they were hit by a train while making video in east Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vansh Sharma, 23, and Monu (20), both residents of Kanti Nagar Extension. The officials said that Sharma was a third year B. Tech student, while Monu used to work as a salesman in a shop.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to police, around 4.35 p.m on Wednesday, information was received regarding a train accident at railway line near Kanti Nagar flyover following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“Police found bodies of two persons and during enquiry it was found that they met with the accident while shooting a video on mobile,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, Hareesh H.P. said.

The bodies were shifted to GTB hospital mortuary for the autopsy.

“The deceased used to shoot short films on mobile and came to railw ay tracks to make live videos. Their mobiles were also found on the track,” said the DCp.

The official further said that inquest proceedings are in progress.

