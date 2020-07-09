Two detained in Chennai in drug smuggling case

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Two persons had been detained in connection with import of 540 drug pills through air parcel, said the Customs Commissioner of the Chennai International Airport on Thursday.

The Customs seized two parcels that arrived at the Chennai Foreign Post Office from the Netherlands.

According to the Customs statement, one parcel contained 490 green colour pills, suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance. These pills, commonly known as ‘Frosch’ and a smiley one side, contain around 160 mg of MDMA.

The second parcel contained 50 orange pills, embossed with bull logo known as ‘Lamborghini’. They contain around 200 mg of MDMA.

The value of the pills is estimated to be Rs 16 lakh.

The parcels were addressed to two different persons in the city. As a follow-up, searches were carried out at the addresses and two persons were detained to ascertain their role in smuggling.

–IANS

vj/pcj