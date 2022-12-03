INDIA

Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh

NewsWire
0
0

Two devotees were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday, police said.

A car knocked down the devotees when they were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.

Two devotees — Eshwara Rao and Santosh — died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A police officer said that further investigations are on.

Bhavani Deeksha is the second largest festival celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara. Devotees take a 40-day-long Deeksha during which they wear red robes and offer special prayers.

20221203-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plea seeks stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions, SC issues...

    1 killed, 4 injured as shuttering collapses in UP, CM orders...

    Woman jumps into Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad, dies

    Former Andhra minister Narayana arrested in paper leak case