INDIA

Two die in Delhi sewer

NewsWire
0
1

Two men, including one person who went to rescue the other, died inside a sewer pit in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Chittaranjan (26) and Abdul Salam (18)

According to the official, the incident took place in the city’s Bawana area when Abdul Salam, a rag picker, had removed the cover of the sewer on Ganga Toli Road near Balaji Chowk in Bawana and entered inside to collect waste plastic. “As he did not come out after some time, his younger brother Sahil (12) raised an alarm and sought people’s help,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

A passing driver Chitranjan Choudhary went to rescue the man inside the pit. Unfortunately, after sometime the second man also became unresponsive. The Delhi Fire Service and the police received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. Both the persons were taken out from the pit and shifted to MV hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Proceedings under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated, the official said.

20220427-205604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan national arrested for overstaying

    BHU stops offline classes as covid cases resurge

    BJP MLA’s son among 7 students killed in Maha road accident

    Army conducts Airborne exercise in sensitive Siliguri Corridor near China