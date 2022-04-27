Two men, including one person who went to rescue the other, died inside a sewer pit in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Chittaranjan (26) and Abdul Salam (18)

According to the official, the incident took place in the city’s Bawana area when Abdul Salam, a rag picker, had removed the cover of the sewer on Ganga Toli Road near Balaji Chowk in Bawana and entered inside to collect waste plastic. “As he did not come out after some time, his younger brother Sahil (12) raised an alarm and sought people’s help,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

A passing driver Chitranjan Choudhary went to rescue the man inside the pit. Unfortunately, after sometime the second man also became unresponsive. The Delhi Fire Service and the police received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. Both the persons were taken out from the pit and shifted to MV hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Proceedings under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated, the official said.

