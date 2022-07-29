Two people died in a stone quarry when boulders and soil caved in and fell on them in Kalpadi, Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as C. Subramani (40), brother of the quarry owner, Murugesan, and a driver at the stone quarry, R. Senthil Kumar (35).

According to Perambalur Superintendent of Police, who visited the spot immediately after the crash, Subramani was standing on top of the quarry when suddenly soil and boulders under him caved in and he came crashing down to the quarry with boulders and soil falling on him. He died instantly. Senthil Kumar was standing in the quarry and the boulders and soil fell on to him as well leading to his on the spot death.

The bodies were taken to the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Maruvathur police has commenced investigation into the case.

Perambalur district collector Venkada Priya and Superintendent of Police S. Mani reached the spot and conducted a detailed investigation.

The district collector told media persons that the quarry has been temporarily shut down and the department of mines will conduct a study and submit a report on the incident immediately.

