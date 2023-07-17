INDIA

Two die in TN after falling from train footboard

Two men, who were travelling on a footboard of an unreserved compartment of a train in Tamil Nadu, fell and died.

The victims, according to fellow passengers, had a fight with each other for a seat on the footboard.

During the fight, the two men lost control and fell on the track.

While one died on the spot , the other was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mariyappan (48) and Muthukumar (33).

The incident occurred in the Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express during on Sunday.

Muthukumar was travelling from Marumuthar in Tenkasi district to Erode an, Mariappan was heading to Coimbatore from Kovilpatti.

The incident occurred between Sattur and Thulakapatti railway stations in Virudhunagar-Kovilpatti sections.

After the victims fell off the train, the passengers pulled the emergency chain and got down and searched for them.

The passengers found Muthukumar battling for life while Mariappan was found dead on the track.

Muthukumar was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

