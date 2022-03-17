At least two dozen disgruntled MNAs of Pakistan’s ruling PTI have been shifted to the Sindh House after the police action in the Parliament Lodges, claimed PTI’s estranged leader Raja Riaz on Thursday, Geo News reported.

Raja Riaz claimed that if Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all MNAs that no action will be taken against those who decided to vote against him on the day of the no-confidence motion, they are ready to go back to the Parliament Lodges.

PTI MNAs Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Riaz said that around 24 PTI members have been staying in the Sindh House right now. They said that many others are ready to come here, however, the PML-N is unable to accommodate all the members.

Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen Group, said that the disgruntled members would vote for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in “accordance with their conscience”, Geo News reported.

Waseer also said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket.

While Riaz claimed that 24 members are staying in the Sindh House, senior journalist Hamid Mir said that according to his counting, “20 PTI MNAs are present in Sindh House”.

He said that several disgruntled leaders are avoiding the camera; however, he said that all of them have confirmed that the reason for staying at the Sindh House is out of fear.

“The disgruntled members fear that the government will take action against them similar to the March-10 raid by police on the Parliament Lodges,” Mir said.

