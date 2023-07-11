Amid rising water levels in the Kosi river, around two dozen villages face the threat of flood in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Continuous soil erosion has forced around 48 families to leave their village called Narhaiya.

Majority of the village and the agricultural field are submerged in water leaving just one survival place — Kosi embankment and the adjoining road.

“We have left the village as there was no place even to stand. Every place is submerged in flood. We rushed to the embankment of Kosi river with our belongings for survival. We are living under open sky at night and rain makes it tougher. There is a constant threat of lightning,” said Prakash Kamat, a villager in Nahariya.

Some of the victims whose houses have submerged in the Kosi river have been identified as Mohan Kamat, Ramanand Kamat, Ramesh Kamat, Shivnath Kamat, Jayram Kamat, Prakash Kamat, Ashok Kamat, Shishupal Kamat, Mukesk Kamat.

They are awaiting the state government aides, while some of the affected victims have already received government help.

