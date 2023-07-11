INDIA

Two dozen villages facing flood threat in Bihar’s Supaul

NewsWire
0
0

Amid rising water levels in the Kosi river, around two dozen villages face the threat of flood in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Continuous soil erosion has forced around 48 families to leave their village called Narhaiya.

Majority of the village and the agricultural field are submerged in water leaving just one survival place — Kosi embankment and the adjoining road.

“We have left the village as there was no place even to stand. Every place is submerged in flood. We rushed to the embankment of Kosi river with our belongings for survival. We are living under open sky at night and rain makes it tougher. There is a constant threat of lightning,” said Prakash Kamat, a villager in Nahariya.

Some of the victims whose houses have submerged in the Kosi river have been identified as Mohan Kamat, Ramanand Kamat, Ramesh Kamat, Shivnath Kamat, Jayram Kamat, Prakash Kamat, Ashok Kamat, Shishupal Kamat, Mukesk Kamat.

They are awaiting the state government aides, while some of the affected victims have already received government help.

2023071137249

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC orders probe into Arya Samaj marriage certificates

    Assam CM attacks Congress over Twitter post

    BJP’s Giriraj Singh demands survey of mosques, madrasas in Bihar

    Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, southwest monsoon intensifies