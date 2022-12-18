INDIA

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday said that they have arrested five drug smugglers of two different gangs and seized 1,307 gram heroin, valued at Rs 1.5 crore. from them.

A senior police official said that the accused were held following the “Nasha-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan”.

The official said they received a tip-off about the drug gang and a team was formed to nab the accused.

“We held Sunil from GT Road, Mangal bazar, Dilshad Garden. A total quantity of 362 grams of fine quality heroin was recovered from his possession. We lodged a case against him and launched investigations to nab the others,” the official said.

Sunil told the police about active drug gangs of the area and that he used to procure the drug from his brother-in-law, Prem alias Aakash, and Vikas and sold the same in small pouches in Nand Nagri. Police conducted raids and nabbed both of them.

Both the accused disclosed that they had procured the heroin from Rocky and his mother Bharti.

Police conducted raids and arrested Bharti and recovered heroin from her. She was found to be involved in dozen cases of drug smuggling.

Police also came to know that a drug gang based in Madhya Pradesh’s Madsaur were also supplying drugs in Delhi.

The names of Mandsaur-based drug syndicate handler Baazi and Mustafabad based-Nazaruddin surfaced, and the latter was held in the operation.

olice said that they were working on the matter to nab the others involved.

